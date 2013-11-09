America's Oldest Veteran Drinks Whiskey And Smokes Cigars Every Day

With Veterans Day coming up on Monday, America’s oldest living military veteran is enjoying the spotlight on his service once more, but even at the age of 107 he doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

Richard Overton, an Army veteran of World War II now living in Austin, Texas, still enjoys cigars and whiskey every day.

From The Houston Chronicle:

He drives and walks without a cane. During a television interview in March, he told a reporter that he doesn’t take medicine, smokes cigars every day and takes whiskey in his morning coffee. The key to living to his age, he said, is simply “staying out of trouble.”

“I may drink a little in the evening too with some soda water, but that’s it,” Overton told Fox News. “Whiskey’s a good medicine. It keeps your muscles tender.”

In addition to his somewhat unorthodox habits, Overton stays busy throughout the day — trimming trees, helping with horses, and never watches television, according to Fox.

Born May 11, 1906, he’s believed to be the oldest living veteran, although it’s impossible to verify since not all veterans are registered with the Department of Veterans Affairs. He served in the South Pacific during the war before selling furniture in Austin after discharge and later working in the state Treasurer’s Office, according to The Chronicle.

“I’ve gotten so many letters and so many thank yous and I enjoy every bit of it, but I’m still going to enjoy some more,” Overton, who is planning a visit with President Obama next week, told The Chronicle.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.