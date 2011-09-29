America's Next Top Model: André Leon Talley's Out, Kelly Cutrone Is In

It looks like “America’s Next Top Model” is gearing up for a big change after its Season 17 all star cycle.



André Leon Talley, who has been a judge for four cycles will be leaving, to be replaced by People’s Revolution owner and Reality T.V. star Kelly Cutrone.

It’s an interesting decision on the show’s part; Talley was the editor at large of Vogue magazine, rendering him second only to Anna Wintour in the fashion world hierarchy. He’s been to more runway shows and photoshoots all over the world than almost anyone.

But Talley doesn’t seem upset. Of his parting, he says, “I had a great ride and will always consider my experience with Top Model one of the best moments of my life.”

Cutrone will certainly bring a different personality to the panel of judges.

She wrote the book on tough love, and we doubt she’ll be bothered with the contestants’ frequent meltdowns. Having her on the show will also likely attract a whole new group of viewers- she developed a large fan base because of her stints on “The Hills” and “The City.” Last year, Bravo gave her her own, short-lived, reality show “Kell on Earth.”

Hate her or love her, she’ll be a lot of fun to watch, and will, without question, inject some new energy into the show after eight years on air.

