America's favourite condiment is Sriracha -- over ketchup and mustard

Dov Harrington / Flickr Turns out Bey isn’t the only one carrying hot sauce in her bag.

Not long ago, ketchup was the condiment of choice for Americans.

But now a new red sauce is taking over: hot sauce — and more specifically Sriracha.

According to the infographic below, created by Fix Hot Sauce, in the past 16 years, America’s hot sauce market has increased by an impressive 165%. That makes it one of the fastest-growing industries in the country.

All over the US, people are choosing spice over ketchup. Based off Google searches in each state, Fix found that 40 states prefer sriracha to ketchup.

Keep scrolling to see the condiment’s full impact.

