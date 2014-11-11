The 100 Most Military-Friendly Companies In America

Veterans Day on November 11 is a time to honour those who have bravely served in the military and thank them for their sacrifice and dedication to their country.

It’s also the ideal time to acknowledge the employers that consistently hire from the military community and offer programs to support veterans and their families.

That’s why each November, Victory Media, the publisher of G.I. Jobs, releases its annual list of the 100 most Military Friendly Employers.

The ranking, now in its twelfth year, is compiled using results from a comprehensive, data-driven survey among approximately 5,000 companies (a minimum of $US500 million in annual revenue was required to be eligible for the list).

The survey asked these employers more than 100 questions, which assessed their long-term commitment to recruiting and hiring former military personnel, policies for Reserve/Guard members called to active duty, the presence of special programs, and retention rates.

With help from an independent advisory board of industry experts, Victory Media developed the methodology and criteria for the survey, and the results were tested by Ernst & Young.

“It’s critical to isolate and distinguish those companies with the strongest job opportunities, hiring practices, and retention programs for transitioning service members and spouses seeking civilian employment so that candidates are able to conduct an efficient and effective job search,” says Sean Collins, vice president of Victory Media and a nine-year Navy veteran. “Our list serves as the defacto post-military employment guide for transitioning service members and their families.”

Combined Insurance Company of America, a frequent top performer with more than 40% of its recent hires representing veterans or military spouses, tops the 2015 list of Military Friendly Employers.

In a press statement released by G.I. Jobs, Brad Bennett, president of Combined Insurance, said that being named the No. 1 military-friendly employer “is a tremendous privilege, and we are honored to be recognised for our initiatives. But more importantly, not only does it mean we are doing things right, it also means we are doing the right things to help our nation’s veterans find meaningful employment.”

Here’s the complete list:

1. Combined Insurance Company of America 2. USAA 3. Baker Hughes Inc. 4. Union Pacific Railroad 5. AlliedBarton Security Services 6. CSX Corporation 7. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. 8. Schneider 9. ManTech 10. Verizon Communications Inc 11. Booz Allen Hamilton 12. Engility 13. AT&T 14. GE 15. First Command Financial Services 16. Southern Company 17. BNSF Railway 18. G4S Secure Solutions (USA) Inc. 19. United Rentals, Inc. 20. DynCorp International 21. CSC 22. Xcel Energy 23. Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) 24. Johnson Controls Inc., 25. Lockheed Martin Corporation 26. CDW 27. Eaton 28. Ameren 29. URS Corporation 30. The Home Depot, Inc. 31. Capital One Financial Corporation 32. Aviall Services Inc 33. Southwest Airlines 34. Bank of America 35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. 36. Fugro (USA) 37. Charles Schwab Corporation 38. CACI International Inc 39. CINTAS 40. BAE Systems, Inc. 41. ADS, Inc 42. Fluor Corporation 43. Sodexo 44. Devon Energy Corporation 45. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company 46. Prudential Financial, Inc. 47. Waste Management 48. Northrop Grumman Corporation 49. Deloitte 50. Exelon Corporation 51. The Western & Southern Life Insurance Company 52. Dominion Resources, Inc. 53. CBRE Group, Inc. 54. Intel 55. Merck & Co., Inc. 56. Hilton Worldwide 57. Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation 58. U-Haul International 59. Bell Helicopter 60. Brink’s, Incorporated 61. Qualcomm 62. PricewaterhouseCoopers 63. State Farm 64. Arizona Public Service 65. Brunswick Corporation 66. Hewlett Packard 67. Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P 68. Cubic Corporation 69. Comcast Corporation 70. Pacific Gas & Electric 71. The Exchange 72. First Data 73. American Electric Power 74. YRC FREIGHT 75. UnitedHealth Group 76. DaVita HealthCare Partners 77. Advanced Technology Services (ATS) 78. Applied Materials 79. Travellers 80. The GEO Group, Inc. 81. WellPoint (Note: The name of this company will change on December 1 to Anthem ) 82. Accenture 83. U.S. Bank 84. Norfolk Southern Corporation 85. Progressive Insurance 86. PNC Financial Services Group 87. Amtrak 88. McDonald’s Corporation 89. Patterson-UTI Drilling Company LLC 90. Edward Jones 91. CN Rail 92. Halliburton 93. ThyssenKrupp Aerospace NA/TMX Aerospace 94. TASC, Inc. 95. Citigroup Inc. 96. Walmart 97. KPMG 98. Noranda Aluminium 99. Safeway Inc. 100. Sears Holdings Corporation

