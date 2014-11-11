The 100 Most Military-Friendly Companies In America

Veterans Day on November 11 is a time to honour those who have bravely served in the military and thank them for their sacrifice and dedication to their country.
It’s also the ideal time to acknowledge the employers that consistently hire from the military community and offer programs to support veterans and their families.
That’s why each November, Victory Media, the publisher of G.I. Jobs, releases its annual list of the 100 most Military Friendly Employers.
The ranking, now in its twelfth year, is compiled using results from a comprehensive, data-driven survey among approximately 5,000 companies (a minimum of $US500 million in annual revenue was required to be eligible for the list).
The survey asked these employers more than 100 questions, which assessed their long-term commitment to recruiting and hiring former military personnel, policies for Reserve/Guard members called to active duty, the presence of special programs, and retention rates.
With help from an independent advisory board of industry experts, Victory Media developed the methodology and criteria for the survey, and the results were tested by Ernst & Young.
“It’s critical to isolate and distinguish those companies with the strongest job opportunities, hiring practices, and retention programs for transitioning service members and spouses seeking civilian employment so that candidates are able to conduct an efficient and effective job search,” says Sean Collins, vice president of Victory Media and a nine-year Navy veteran. “Our list serves as the defacto post-military employment guide for transitioning service members and their families.”
Combined Insurance Company of America, a frequent top performer with more than 40% of its recent hires representing veterans or military spouses, tops the 2015 list of Military Friendly Employers.
In a press statement released by G.I. Jobs, Brad Bennett, president of Combined Insurance, said that being named the No. 1 military-friendly employer “is a tremendous privilege, and we are honored to be recognised for our initiatives. But more importantly, not only does it mean we are doing things right, it also means we are doing the right things to help our nation’s veterans find meaningful employment.”
Here’s the complete list:
|
1.
|
Combined Insurance Company of America
|
2.
|
USAA
|
3.
|
Baker Hughes Inc.
|
4.
|
Union Pacific Railroad
|
5.
|
AlliedBarton Security Services
|
6.
|
CSX Corporation
|
7.
|
J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc.
|
8.
|
Schneider
|
9.
|
ManTech
|
10.
|
Verizon Communications Inc
|
11.
|
Booz Allen Hamilton
|
12.
|
Engility
|
13.
|
AT&T
|
14.
|
GE
|
15.
|
First Command Financial Services
|
16.
|
Southern Company
|
17.
|
BNSF Railway
|
18.
|
G4S Secure Solutions (USA) Inc.
|
19.
|
United Rentals, Inc.
|
20.
|
DynCorp International
|
21.
|
CSC
|
22.
|
Xcel Energy
|
23.
|
Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG)
|
24.
|
Johnson Controls Inc.,
|
25.
|
Lockheed Martin Corporation
|
26.
|
CDW
|
27.
|
Eaton
|
28.
|
Ameren
|
29.
|
URS Corporation
|
30.
|
The Home Depot, Inc.
|
31.
|
Capital One Financial Corporation
|
32.
|
Aviall Services Inc
|
33.
|
Southwest Airlines
|
34.
|
Bank of America
|
35.
|
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|
36.
|
Fugro (USA)
|
37.
|
Charles Schwab Corporation
|
38.
|
CACI International Inc
|
39.
|
CINTAS
|
40.
|
BAE Systems, Inc.
|
41.
|
ADS, Inc
|
42.
|
Fluor Corporation
|
43.
|
Sodexo
|
44.
|
Devon Energy Corporation
|
45.
|
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
|
46.
|
Prudential Financial, Inc.
|
47.
|
Waste Management
|
48.
|
Northrop Grumman Corporation
|
49.
|
Deloitte
|
50.
|
Exelon Corporation
|
51.
|
The Western & Southern Life Insurance Company
|
52.
|
Dominion Resources, Inc.
|
53.
|
CBRE Group, Inc.
|
54.
|
Intel
|
55.
|
Merck & Co., Inc.
|
56.
|
Hilton Worldwide
|
57.
|
Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation
|
58.
|
U-Haul International
|
59.
|
Bell Helicopter
|
60.
|
Brink’s, Incorporated
|
61.
|
Qualcomm
|
62.
|
PricewaterhouseCoopers
|
63.
|
State Farm
|
64.
|
Arizona Public Service
|
65.
|
Brunswick Corporation
|
66.
|
Hewlett Packard
|
67.
|
Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P
|
68.
|
Cubic Corporation
|
69.
|
Comcast Corporation
|
70.
|
Pacific Gas & Electric
|
71.
|
The Exchange
|
72.
|
First Data
|
73.
|
American Electric Power
|
74.
|
YRC FREIGHT
|
75.
|
UnitedHealth Group
|
76.
|
DaVita HealthCare Partners
|
77.
|
Advanced Technology Services (ATS)
|
78.
|
Applied Materials
|
79.
|
Travellers
|
80.
|
The GEO Group, Inc.
|
81.
|
WellPoint (Note: The name of this company will change on December 1 to Anthem )
|
82.
|
Accenture
|
83.
|
U.S. Bank
|
84.
|
Norfolk Southern Corporation
|
85.
|
Progressive Insurance
|
86.
|
PNC Financial Services Group
|
87.
|
Amtrak
|
88.
|
McDonald’s Corporation
|
89.
|
Patterson-UTI Drilling Company LLC
|
90.
|
Edward Jones
|
91.
|
CN Rail
|
92.
|
Halliburton
|
93.
|
ThyssenKrupp Aerospace NA/TMX Aerospace
|
94.
|
TASC, Inc.
|
95.
|
Citigroup Inc.
|
96.
|
Walmart
|
97.
|
KPMG
|
98.
|
Noranda Aluminium
|
99.
|
Safeway Inc.
|
100.
|
Sears Holdings Corporation
