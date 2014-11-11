The 100 Most Military-Friendly Companies In America

Jacquelyn Smith
Veteran's day parade 2012 nyc, veterans, military, defence, bi, dng. nov 2012Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Veterans Day on November 11 is a time to honour those who have bravely served in the military and thank them for their sacrifice and dedication to their country.

It’s also the ideal time to acknowledge the employers that consistently hire from the military community and offer programs to support veterans and their families.

That’s why each November, Victory Media, the publisher of G.I. Jobs, releases its annual list of the 100 most Military Friendly Employers.

The ranking, now in its twelfth year, is compiled using results from a comprehensive, data-driven survey among approximately 5,000 companies (a minimum of $US500 million in annual revenue was required to be eligible for the list).

The survey asked these employers more than 100 questions, which assessed their long-term commitment to recruiting and hiring former military personnel, policies for Reserve/Guard members called to active duty, the presence of special programs, and retention rates.

With help from an independent advisory board of industry experts, Victory Media developed the methodology and criteria for the survey, and the results were tested by Ernst & Young.

“It’s critical to isolate and distinguish those companies with the strongest job opportunities, hiring practices, and retention programs for transitioning service members and spouses seeking civilian employment so that candidates are able to conduct an efficient and effective job search,” says Sean Collins, vice president of Victory Media and a nine-year Navy veteran. “Our list serves as the defacto post-military employment guide for transitioning service members and their families.”

Combined Insurance Company of America, a frequent top performer with more than 40% of its recent hires representing veterans or military spouses, tops the 2015 list of Military Friendly Employers.

In a press statement released by G.I. Jobs, Brad Bennett, president of Combined Insurance, said that being named the No. 1 military-friendly employer “is a tremendous privilege, and we are honored to be recognised for our initiatives. But more importantly, not only does it mean we are doing things right, it also means we are doing the right things to help our nation’s veterans find meaningful employment.”

Here’s the complete list:

GijobsG.I. Jobs/MilitaryFriendly.com

1.

Combined Insurance Company of America

2.

USAA

3.

Baker Hughes Inc.

4.

Union Pacific Railroad

5.

AlliedBarton Security Services

6.

CSX Corporation

7.

J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc.

8.

Schneider

9.

ManTech

10.

Verizon Communications Inc

11.

Booz Allen Hamilton

12.

Engility

13.

AT&T

14.

GE

15.

First Command Financial Services

16.

Southern Company

17.

BNSF Railway

18.

G4S Secure Solutions (USA) Inc.

19.

United Rentals, Inc.

20.

DynCorp International

21.

CSC

22.

Xcel Energy

23.

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG)

24.

Johnson Controls Inc.,

25.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

26.

CDW

27.

Eaton

28.

Ameren

29.

URS Corporation

30.

The Home Depot, Inc.

31.

Capital One Financial Corporation

32.

Aviall Services Inc

33.

Southwest Airlines

34.

Bank of America

35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

36.

Fugro (USA)

37.

Charles Schwab Corporation

38.

CACI International Inc

39.

CINTAS

40.

BAE Systems, Inc.

41.

ADS, Inc

42.

Fluor Corporation

43.

Sodexo

44.

Devon Energy Corporation

45.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

46.

Prudential Financial, Inc.

47.

Waste Management

48.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

49.

Deloitte

50.

Exelon Corporation

51.

The Western & Southern Life Insurance Company

52.

Dominion Resources, Inc.

53.

CBRE Group, Inc.

54.

Intel

55.

Merck & Co., Inc.

56.

Hilton Worldwide

57.

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

58.

U-Haul International

59.

Bell Helicopter

60.

Brink’s, Incorporated

61.

Qualcomm

62.

PricewaterhouseCoopers

63.

State Farm

64.

Arizona Public Service

65.

Brunswick Corporation

66.

Hewlett Packard

67.

Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P

68.

Cubic Corporation

69.

Comcast Corporation

70.

Pacific Gas & Electric

71.

The Exchange

72.

First Data

73.

American Electric Power

74.

YRC FREIGHT

75.

UnitedHealth Group

76.

DaVita HealthCare Partners

77.

Advanced Technology Services (ATS)

78.

Applied Materials

79.

Travellers

80.

The GEO Group, Inc.

81.

WellPoint (Note: The name of this company will change on December 1 to Anthem )

82.

Accenture

83.

U.S. Bank

84.

Norfolk Southern Corporation

85.

Progressive Insurance

86.

PNC Financial Services Group

87.

Amtrak

88.

McDonald’s Corporation

89.

Patterson-UTI Drilling Company LLC

90.

Edward Jones

91.

CN Rail

92.

Halliburton

93.

ThyssenKrupp Aerospace NA/TMX Aerospace

94.

TASC, Inc.

95.

Citigroup Inc.

96.

Walmart

97.

KPMG

98.

Noranda Aluminium

99.

Safeway Inc.

100.

Sears Holdings Corporation

