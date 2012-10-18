Take A Tour Of The New Most Expensive Zip Code In America

Photo: Meredith Galante/Business Insider

A new zip code jumped to the top of Forbes‘ newest list of the most expensive zip codes in America: 10065.The zip code covers part of Manhattan’s Upper East Side, from 60th to 69th Streets, and from Central Park to the East River. It saw a 384.9 per cent median price change from last year in asking prices of homes currently on the market, on which Forbes’ list is based.



In fact, three Upper East Side zip codes made it into the top 15 of the list, but the 10065 reigned supreme. The current median asking price for a home in the area is $6.53 million.

This morning we ventured uptown to see what all the fuss was about. We found some pricey real estate listings, celebrity homes, and of course the luxury stores where all of those rich residents shop.

