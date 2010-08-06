The 11 Most Expensive Homes You Can Buy Right Now

Betty Jin
Reno HouseThe second most expensive home on the market

The world’s richest man just bought a $44 million NYC townhouse. Pretty steep, but you’ve got a chance to show him up. There are at least 11 more expensive homes on the market in America right now, according to Trulia.com.

Get ready to feel like that kid in the candy shop. 

$55 million for a waterfront estate in Cohasset, MA (includes mansion, inn, restaurant and marina)

$58 million for 80 acres and a marble-and-crystal ballroom in Cambria, CA

$60 million for your dream Aspen home deep in the Colorado mountains

$65 million estate in Hobe Sound, FL (with garage big enough for 17 cars)

$69.9 million for 256 acres with a massive library (think Henry Higgins) and entrance hall in Hickory Creek, TX

$72 million for a 7-story, 12,000 square foot townhouse on the Upper East Side

$75 for an equestrian estate in Reno, NV -- originally owned by the Duke of Nevada

$75 million for your own golf estate nestled in the Santa Rosa mountains of California

$80 million for 5.5 oceanside acres in Honolulu, HI

Another look at the $80 million Hawaii estate

