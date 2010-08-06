The 11 Most Expensive Homes You Can Buy Right Now

Photo: www.trulia.com
The world’s richest man just bought a $44 million NYC townhouse. Pretty steep, but you’ve got a chance to show him up. There are at least 11 more expensive homes on the market in America right now, according to Trulia.com.
Get ready to feel like that kid in the candy shop.
$69.9 million for 256 acres with a massive library (think Henry Higgins) and entrance hall in Hickory Creek, TX
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.