The 10 US Cities With The Most Attractive People

Actress Dianna Agron hails from one of the nation’s best looking cities.

Photo: Getty Images

Miami is known for its hot nights, sexy beaches, and steamy nightclubs — and now it’s also known for having the most attractive people in the U.S.Travel + Leisure recently released its list of the most and least attractive people in America as part of its annual survey of America’s favourite Cities.



The magazine’s readers voted and determined the 36 U.S. cities with the most attractive people. Most of the top cities are large metropolitan areas where residents prize fashion and culture, and many of the cities have great beaches. Miami took the number one spot with San Diego trailing right behind.

