America's Manufacturing Recovery Killing The BRICs, Annihilating Europe

BRICs manufacturing collapsed less and then recovered early during the recent crisis. Emerging markets stocks in turn were hot in 2009, attracting U.S. investor inflows while U.S. domestic stocks registered outflows.



Yet note where we are now. The U.S. manufacturing rebound has been far sharper than the BRICs, especially base done on the most recent spike. Europe, meanwhile, is recovering but lagging. Just some perspective.

