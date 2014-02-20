HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Biggest Mansion For Sale In America Can Be Yours For A Bargain $US13.9 Million

A grand mansion in Alabama is the largest home currently on the market in the U.S., according to Curbed.

A virtual Versailles of the South, the Birmingham home is 54,400 square feet. That would be stunning enough, but when added to the square footage of the estate’s “equestrian lounge” and two-bedroom guest house, the entire compound becomes a whopping 62,000 square feet.

The incredible home took four years to complete, with artists and architects from Europe handcrafting the stucco, marble, limestone, and decorative features within the home. It is listed with Hurwitz James Company for $US13.9 million, a relative bargain.

The 15-bedroom complex also has a 25-seat movie theatre, stables, and a 12-car garage.

