HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Biggest Mansion For Sale In America Can Be Yours For A Bargain $US13.9 Million

A grand mansion in Alabama is the largest home currently on the market in the U.S., according to Curbed.
A virtual Versailles of the South, the Birmingham home is 54,400 square feet. That would be stunning enough, but when added to the square footage of the estate’s “equestrian lounge” and two-bedroom guest house, the entire compound becomes a whopping 62,000 square feet.
The incredible home took four years to complete, with artists and architects from Europe handcrafting the stucco, marble, limestone, and decorative features within the home. It is listed with Hurwitz James Company for $US13.9 million, a relative bargain.
The 15-bedroom complex also has a 25-seat movie theatre, stables, and a 12-car garage.
The entire estate covers 27 acres with stables, an 'equestrian lounge,' and a two-bedroom guest house. (And yes, the landscaping looks like a guitar.)
The mansion itself is 54,400 square feet, and combined the entire square footage of the property is 62,000 square feet.
The entry way is an impressive two stories with a coffered ceiling and hand-painted art lining the walls.
The mansion took four years to complete, with artisans and artists from European taking residence to handcraft the stucco, marble, limestone, and decorative features.
In addition to the 15 bedrooms, there are 16 full bathrooms in the mansion as well as six half-bathrooms.
In addition to the main mansion, the property has an 'equestrian lounge' with a 6-stall barn with an 800-square-foot apartment above the stables.
For the horse lover, there's also an enclosed round pen, three separate pastures, and an outdoor arena.
The two-bedroom guest house has an office, two garages, and an RV garage. It's nicer than some people's real homes.
The estate is in the residential neighbourhood of Shoal Creek, a renowned country club and golf course.
