Here Are The 6 Hottest Golf Courses In The US

Father’s Day is around the corner, but any sunny day is a good day to hit the golf course.We asked our pals at Golfslope, the excellent private golf course review and information site, for the best places to play around the United States.

A Course Of A Lifetime

Pebble Beach Golf

Pebble Beach, California

The Lowdown: What hasn't already been said about Pebble Beach? Impressive views, a legendary course, a stunning location. For those making a journey, it's the place to be.

Caddie Tip: With thick rough and fast greens, the course is meant for skilled players. And be ready to fork over big bucks: Rounds cost around $500.

More Info: Golfslope Review

Best Course For Your Short Game

Pinehurst Resort

Pinehurst, North Carolina

The Lowdown: Pinehurst is constantly lauded as one of the best courses in the United States. Believe the hype: With a bevy of courses to choose from, any golfer would be hard-pressed to find fault with Pinehurst.

Caddie Tip: Practice your putting and bring your short game.

More Info: Golfslope Review

A Real Players Course

TPC Sawgrass

Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

The Lowdown: A signature course with signature details and full stadium seating for spectators, Sawgrass is one of the best championship courses in the country and recently hosted the 2012 Players Championship.

Caddie Tip: The 17th hole gets a lot of attention, but the 18th -- a 462-yard, par-4 guarded by water down the left side -- is the more formidable one.

More Info: Golfslope Review

A Course In The Dunes

Bandon Dunes

Bandon, Oregon

The Lowdown: One of the best golf resorts in the world. The land is perfectly suited to the game, and the design pays attention to the natural terrain, working with every curve and hill.

Caddie Tip: The seaside location means ocean breezes will challenge players, as will the sand-based turf. Keeping the ball low is key.

More Info: Golfslope Review

The Finest Course In Wisconsin

Whistling Straits

Sheboygan, Wisconsin

The Lowdown: Located in the hilariously-named Sheboygan, the resort has four strong courses with distinct trademarks and personalities. It's quite the masterpiece.

Caddie Tip: Open, rugged, and windswept terrain defines the walking-only, links-style Straits Course sculpted along two miles of Lake Michigan shoreline.

More Info: Golfslope Review

Best Course By The Sea

Kiawah Island Resort

Johns Island, South Carolina

The Lowdown: An incredible resort with a variety of courses designed by big names like Nicklaus, Fazio, and Dye. Possibly the perfect golf getaway.

Caddie Tip: The Ocean Course has more seaside holes then any other in the northern hemisphere. The raised course exposes every hole to ocean winds.

More Info: Golfslope Review

