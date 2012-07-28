America's Health Care Costs Are Only Going To Get Worse [INFOGRAPHIC]

A recent Congressional Budget Office report concluded that the number of people who do not have access to health care will fall from 53 million to 30 million by 2022 as a result of Affordable Care Act.



One problem is that health care is not only too expensive for the uninsured but it’s becoming increasingly hard on those who are insured as well.

This infographic from the centre For American Progress lays out how it’s only going to bet harder unless we tackle ballooning costs:

Photo: centre for American Progress

