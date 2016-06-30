A teen contortionist went on 'America's Got Talent' and shot a bow and arrow with her feet

To get on “America’s Got Talent,” you don’t always need a good voice. Sometimes, an unusual skill is enough to impress.

Sofie Dossi, a teenage balancer and contortionist, wowed the crowd on “America’s Got Talent” last night. Dossi is extremely flexible and has very good balance, which allowed her to do some amazing tricks.

Dossi can do a split while balancing on her hands:

She used this same trick to help her eat an apple with her feet:

And for the grand finale, she shot a bow and arrow with her feet:



She got the bulls-eye, but Simon Cowell’s reaction really said it all:

Watch the full clip below:



