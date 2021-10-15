A stuntman for ‘America’s Got Talent’ reportedly fell in a terrifying accident after being suspended 70 feet in the air wearing a straightjacket

FILE – In this May 10, 2012, file photo, the ‘America’s Got Talent’ logo appears at a press event in New York. ‘America’s Got Talent’ was the No. 1 show last week, according to Nielsen company figures out Tuesday, while CBS was the most-watched broadcast network and Fox News was the most-viewed cable channel. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File) Associated Press

A stuntman on “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” suffered injuries after a stunt he performed during a rehersal went wrong, a show spokesperson confirmed.

Jonathan Goodwin was suspended 70 feet (21.34m) in the air in a straitjacket between two cars that were also airborne and swinging back and forth, TMZ reported.

He was supposed to free himself and land on an air mattress while avoiding being hit by the swinging cars, according to TMZ.

Instead, the cars reportedly crashed into each other, bursting into flames and crushing Goodwin. Goodwin then fell to the ground, TMZ reported.

A spokesperson for “America’s Got Talent” told Insider that Goodwin was “responsive” following the accident and was “immediately taken to the hospital where he is continuing to receive medical care.”

His condition is unknown.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition,” the show spokesperson said.