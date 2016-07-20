The 'America's Got Talent' audience went nuts for this strange mime act

America’s Got Talent/NBCTape Face amused the audience.
Typically, the contestants on “America’s Got Talent” check off one box: singer, dancer, musician.
But every once in a while, they get someone who’s talent is hard to define.
In the most recent episode, a mime named Tape Face graced the stage. He was dressed like a normal guy, but with tape on his mouth. In a part that really got the crowd, he pretended to be flying to the tune of Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin'”:
He eventually chose judge Howie Mandell to come onstage with him:
America’s Got Talent/NBCHowie Mandel looked confused while onstage.
Watch the full performance below:
