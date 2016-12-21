A 12-year-old nailed a holiday classic on 'America's Got Talent'

Grace VanderWaal won the 11th season of “America’s Got Talent” earlier this year, and she isn’t taking a break.

After winning $1 million at the age of 12 for her songwriting, singing, and ukelele-strumming, she returned to the stage for the show’s Christmas special that aired on December 19. Instead of composing her own song, she covered the Christmas song originally written by Walter “Jack” Rollins and Steve Nelson, “Frosty the Snowman.”

She hit it out of the park. VanderWaal even had judge Simon Cowell smiling.

You can watch it here:

If you want to hear more of VanderWaal’s cheerful music, she just released her first EP, “Perfectly Imperfect,” on December 2.

