America Will Represent Itself With Food Trucks At The Next World's Fair

The world’s fair, Expo Milano, is already gearing up for its 2015 season.

The theme of the upcoming fair, which is held every two to three years, is “Feeding the Planet, Energy for Life,” and the USA pavilion will focus on food trucks.

According to its head architect, James Biber, the Pavilion will include rotating food trucks, a cocktail lab on the rooftop, and a sit-down James Beard-recognised American restaurant with everything from “the most fantastic hamburgers” to “upscale, chef-driven food,” Biber said.

While the group organising the U.S. exhibit has not decided exactly which food trucks will represent the 50 states overseas, Biber said there would be “lobster rolls ,for sure.” He hopes the public will be involved in the selection process.

“American food is global food,” Biber said. “America is the great aggregator of food. We’re not just hamburgers, fries, and grilled cheese; we’ve absorbed ethnic influences and made them our own.”

The festival will be set near Milan and will run from May 1 to October 31, 2015. So far, there are 147 countries signed up, with over 20 million people expected to visit over the six months.

Here are renderings of what the American Pavilion will look like:

Expo Milano The food trucks will be parked on street level in the front.

Expo Milano Here is what the upstairs terrace will look like.

Expo Milano Another view of the upstairs.

Expo Milano A view of the whole pavilion in its designated location.

