'America's Fittest Congressmen' Strips For Men's Health

At right: Aaron Schock.



He looks like your typical jacked Men’s Health model, expect he’s so much more.

The 29 year old is in his second term as Illinois’ 18th congressional district representative. He’s launching a Fit for Summer, Fit for Life campaign. And he’s wary of the cocktail party circuit.

From the story:

“Maintaining a physique like Schock’s isn’t easy under any circumstance, but in the constantly bubbling pressure cooker of politics, it’s particularly daunting. Consider, for example, an underreported phenomenon in Washington: the hors d’oeuvres horror show.

Since 2007 it’s been illegal for lobbyists to treat U.S. reps to meals. Yet in the fungible world of Washington, legislators and industry reps have found a compromise: If it’s on the end of a toothpick, it’s not a meal. So health conscious pols like Schock now run a gauntlet of Inigo Montoya wannabes who wield tiny wooden sabers in an effort to curry favour and influence policy.”

What does one have to do in order to look like Schock?

The magazine posts his routine, which starts at 6:30 a.m. every weekday morning in the House gym.



The Schock-Your-Body Workout

Want tricked-out traps? Dominating delts? Abs the size of a woman’s fist? And all while holding down a high-stress day job? Set your alarm a little earlier, and try Rep. Aaron Schock’s workout routine.

5 to 7 days a week, choose from…

*a 60-to 75-minute P90X training session

*a 60-to 75-minute weight routine, focusing on high-weight, low-rep exercises, and alternating upper-and lower-body days

*3 sets of 30 pushups and 30 situps; plus a run (5 miles) or swim (1 mile)

(H/t)

