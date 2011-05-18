Ready Or Not, America's First 3D Phone Is Up For Pre-Order

Photo: HTC
As of today, RadioShack is taking pre-orders for HTC’s newest gem, the HTC EVO 3D.Radioshack doesn’t offer up any details whatsoever–not even a release date–but they mention that in order to earn the privilege of pre-ordering the device, you’ll need to cough up $50.00 for a Radioshack gift card.
Sounds like a pretty ridiculous insurance policy to us.
The HTC EVO 3D is a glasses-free 3D phone running Android 2.3 Gingerbread on Sprint’s 4G network.
It features a 1.2 Ghz dual-core processor, a vibrant 4.3 inch qHD screen, and dual-5 MP shooters on the rear for 3D image capture.
This isn’t the first HTC device to go up for pre-order before a solid release date. Best Buy has been taking orders for HTC’s Flyer Tab for a few weeks now.
(Via Engadget)
