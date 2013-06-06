14 US Industries That Will Boom In The Next Decade

There are lots of jobs in America if you know where to look.



The fastest-growing industries — according to a 2012 Bureau of labour Statistics report — include ones tied to the ageing population, like home health care services and offices of health care practitioners.

High tech industries are also doing well, and there’s even a steady comeback happening in construction.

Between 2010 and 2020, the BLS projects an overall gain of 20.5 million jobs in America.

