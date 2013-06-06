14 US Industries That Will Boom In The Next Decade

There are lots of jobs in America if you know where to look.
The fastest-growing industries — according to a 2012 Bureau of labour Statistics report — include ones tied to the ageing population, like home health care services and offices of health care practitioners.
High tech industries are also doing well, and there’s even a steady comeback happening in construction.
Between 2010 and 2020, the BLS projects an overall gain of 20.5 million jobs in America.
557,500 jobs in 2010.
738,400 jobs in 2020.
2.9% annual job growth.
Vocational training will be in high demand in an uncertain and shifting job market. Community services will be needed for an ageing population.
2010 data and 2020 projections from Bureau of labour Statistics (2012).
134,000 jobs in 2010.
177,600 jobs in 2020.
2.9% annual job growth.
These are the people who take care of buildings, from security guards to receptionists to janitors. They will be in growing demand as the rest of the economy grows.
573,100 jobs in 2010.
760,200 jobs in 2020.
2.9% annual job growth.
This industry provides support for other white collar workers. It includes office clerks, health technicians, and more. They will be in demand as the rest of the economies grow and gets more complex.
113,500 jobs in 2010.
151,200 jobs in 2020.
2.9% annual job growth.
Mechanization has destroyed jobs for factory workers, but the people who sell, install, and take care of the machines are doing well.
5,525,600 jobs in 2010.
7,365,100 jobs in 2020.
2.9% annual job growth.
Construction hasn't fully recovered from the crash, with residential construction jobs down 39% from peak, but it's making a steady comeback, with a 8% rise in construction projects expected from 2012 to 2013.
259,800 jobs in 2010.
351,600 jobs in 2020.
3.1% annual job growth.
In an increasingly digital world, people who produce and distribute computer software, assist with installation, and provide support services to software purchasers will be more in demand.
3,818,200 jobs in 2010.
5,209,600 jobs in 2020.
3.2% annual job growth.
The ageing population will require more doctors, dentists, and general health practitioners.
1,077,100 jobs in 2010.
1,471,200 jobs in 2020.
3.2% annual job growth.
This industry includes those who work in medical and diagnostic laboratories that provide analytic or diagnostic services, as well as those in ambulatory health care services. Growth can be attributed again to an ageing population and increasingly complex technology.
171,800 jobs in 2010.
236,100 jobs in 2020.
3.2% annual job growth.
Growth in cement and concrete manufacturing is part of the slow and steady construction comeback.
1,441,500 jobs in 2010.
2,112,800 jobs in 2020.
3.9% annual job growth.
The Information Technology revolution is blazing forward, creating new jobs for software developers and programmers, analysts, and tech support.
64,700 jobs in 2010.
94,900 jobs in 2020.
3.9% annual job growth.
Woodworkers are coming back in style. Chalk this up to the residential comeback and partial industrial comeback.
991,400 jobs in 2010.
1,567,000 jobs in 2020.
4.7% annual job growth.
Everyone loves consultants these days. An increasingly complex global economy creates the demand. An growing pool of highly educated professionals creates the supply.
1,215,000 jobs in 2010.
2,066,400 jobs in 2020.
5.5% annual job growth.
America is going to hire more people to take care of people over the next decade. That includes social assistance services to children and youth through adoption and foster care, drug prevention, life skills training, and positive social development. Marriage counselors and psychiatrists are also part of this industry.
1,080,600 jobs in 2010.
1,952,400 jobs in 2020.
6.1% annual job growth.
As Baby Boomers age, more of the population will be staying home, requiring more home nurses, physical therapists, speech therapists, and dietitians.
