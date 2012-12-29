CHART OF THE DAY: America's Stuff Is Getting Really Old, And That's Bullish

Lucas Kawa
Barry Ritholtz points us to Businessweek’s chart of the day, and it’s a bullish one.

Businessweek’s David Wilson notes that the “average age of cars, appliances, and furniture owned by U.S. households is at its highest in almost half a century.”

In other words, Americans are increasingly likely to have to purchase and replace these goods some time soon as they get more and more worn out.  That’s bullish for spending, jobs, and the economy as a whole.

chart of the day, average age of cars owned by us households, december 2012

