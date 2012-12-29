CHART OF THE DAY: America's Stuff Is Getting Really Old, And That's Bullish

Barry Ritholtz points us to Businessweek’s chart of the day, and it’s a bullish one.



Businessweek’s David Wilson notes that the “average age of cars, appliances, and furniture owned by U.S. households is at its highest in almost half a century.”

In other words, Americans are increasingly likely to have to purchase and replace these goods some time soon as they get more and more worn out. That’s bullish for spending, jobs, and the economy as a whole.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.