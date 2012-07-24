America's Energy Situation In 15 Maps

Photo: AWS Truepowe

American energy is at a crossroads. Low natural gas prices have been a boon for consumers, but have put a crimp in producers’ bottom lines and ripped up parts of the coal industry.



Meanwhile, hydrofracking for the gas itself remains as controversial as ever. It’ s an economic windfall for some residents and an out-of-control hazard for others.

We wanted to try to capture these issues visually, so we turned to our favourite graphic aid: maps.

They show where we are now and where we’re likely to be in the future.

