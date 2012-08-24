Gorgeous Action Shots Of The America's Cup Races In San Francisco

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider
This week in San Francisco, the waterfront’s been transformed into a race course for the sailing world’s elite athletes.The America’s Cup, a sailing competition where teams compete for the sporting world’s oldest trophy, takes place here next year. But the first of two preliminary contests, the America’s Cup World Series, has come to San Francisco. It’s the first America’s Cup-related event to take place in the contest’s host city.
This is a big deal for the tech world, too, since events are taking place along the waterfront near the city’s startup-packed warehouse districts. And Oracle, the software giant, has a big role in the event. Its CEO, Larry Ellison, spends his own money on Team USA, but his company gets to plaster its name everywhere.
We got an invitation from Oracle to watch the second day of races aboard the America, a replica of the craft which won the original trophy at a yacht race which coincided with the 1851 World Fair in London.
The sport is hard to follow for sailing novices like us. But it was still an incredible experience.
The team's base is top secret, so we didn't get to take photos. But we saw a new trimaran that's due to set sail in two weeks.
Here's the America. It's a replica of the original yacht that won the first America's Cup. The trophy is named after the vessel.
Some of the piers between the ballpark and downtown have been turned into hospitality tents for the America's Cup.
Here's Oracle spokesperson Deborah Heilinger. This is a nice change from her usual corporate duties, like explaining big lawsuits.
There's a lot of work left to be done, but these piers will be a big base for the America's Cup next year.
Tom Ehman, vice commodore of the Golden Gate Yacht Club, the local host club, interviews Oracle Team USA's design team coordinator, Ian Burns.
Louis Vuitton sponsors the timing, as well as another run-up series to the actual America's Cup contest.
The yachts are stationed off Marina Green, a waterfront park which serves as the main public viewing area.
The course runs in front of Telegraph Hill. That's a local landmark, Coit Tower, on top of the hill.
Despite the cold, blustery August weather—typical for San Francisco—the Golden Gate was filled with onlookers.
Here's an unexpected visitor: One of San Francisco's famous sea lions. Their home at Pier 39 is just a mile away.
The finish line was near this spit of land, home of the Wave Organ, a monument which produces sound as waves wash in through tubes.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.