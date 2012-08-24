Gorgeous Action Shots Of The America's Cup Races In San Francisco

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider

This week in San Francisco, the waterfront’s been transformed into a race course for the sailing world’s elite athletes.The America’s Cup, a sailing competition where teams compete for the sporting world’s oldest trophy, takes place here next year. But the first of two preliminary contests, the America’s Cup World Series, has come to San Francisco. It’s the first America’s Cup-related event to take place in the contest’s host city.



This is a big deal for the tech world, too, since events are taking place along the waterfront near the city’s startup-packed warehouse districts. And Oracle, the software giant, has a big role in the event. Its CEO, Larry Ellison, spends his own money on Team USA, but his company gets to plaster its name everywhere.

We got an invitation from Oracle to watch the second day of races aboard the America, a replica of the craft which won the original trophy at a yacht race which coincided with the 1851 World Fair in London.

The sport is hard to follow for sailing novices like us. But it was still an incredible experience.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.