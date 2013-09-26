Oracle Team USA Is The Massive Favourite In Today's Winner-Take-All America's Cup Race

After

the most epic comeback in the history of the sport, Larry Ellison’s Oracle Team USA is the big favourite to win the America’s Cup over Emirates Team New Zealand today.

The betting site Ladbrokes has Oracle’s odds at 1-to-3 and New Zealand’s at 9-to-4.

It’s a huge turnaround. New Zealand was up 8-1 and only needed to win one more race to win the cup last week. But Oracle came storming back, winning seven-straight races to force a winner-take-all finale today.

It starts at 4 p.m. on NBC Sports Network.

The current odds:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.