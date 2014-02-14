America's Bipolar Winter In One Map

America’s winter has been particularly mild or nasty, depending on which coast is closer.

Anchorage, Alaska, in January was warmer than New York and Philadelphia.

California had its third-driest January since 1895 while Fort Wayne, Indiana saw the snowiest month ever. And while California’s drought continues, Philadelphia deals with the aftermath of an unprecedented fourth 6-inch snowstorm of the season.

Mashable notes that East/West split in January temperates occurred as “the result of a buckle in the jet stream that rerouted Pacific storms north.”

Consequently, the two sides of America are experiencing very different winters.

