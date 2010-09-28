25 American Products That Rely On Huge Protective Tariffs To Survive

Congress is preparing assail China for protectionist policies, like a 105.4% tariff on US poultry.But anyone who thinks America is a perfect practitioner of free trade needs to wake up.

The International Trade Commission lists over 12,000 specific tariffs on imports to America. Hundreds of agricultural, textile, and manufacturing items are highly protected. So are obscure items like live foxes.

As American deindustrialization continues apace, that list will just get longer.

Non-specific dairy products -- 20% tariff on imports

Most vegetables -- 20% tariff

Asparagus and sweet corn -- 21.3% tariff

Corsets and gloves -- 23.5% tariff

Wool clothes -- 25% tariff

Most auto parts -- 25% tariff

Commercial plateware -- 28% tariff

Synthetic outerwear -- 28.2% tariff

Apricot, cantaloupe, and dates -- 29.8% tariff

Garlic or onion powder -- 29.8% tariff

Clothes made of synthetic fabric -- 32% tariff

Brooms -- 32% tariff

Canned tuna -- 35% tariff

Chinese tires -- 35% tariff

Leather shoes -- 37.5% tariff

Decorative glassware -- 38% tariff

Japanese leather -- 40% tariff

Sneakers -- 48% tariff

Miscellaneous ship parts -- 50% tariff

European meats, truffles, and Roquefort cheese -- 100% tariff

French jam, chocolate, and ham -- 100% tariff

Shelled peanuts -- 131.8% tariff

Unshelled peanuts -- 163.8% tariff

Tobacco -- 350% tariff

BONUS: Live Foxes -- 4.8% tariff

Why all the tariffs? Check out...

