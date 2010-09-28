25 American Products That Rely On Huge Protective Tariffs To Survive

Photo: AP

Congress is preparing assail China for protectionist policies, like a 105.4% tariff on US poultry.But anyone who thinks America is a perfect practitioner of free trade needs to wake up.



The International Trade Commission lists over 12,000 specific tariffs on imports to America. Hundreds of agricultural, textile, and manufacturing items are highly protected. So are obscure items like live foxes.

As American deindustrialization continues apace, that list will just get longer.

