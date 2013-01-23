Here's What America's Biggest Companies Are Telling Us About The Economy In 2013

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Fourth quarter earnings season is in full swing.According to FactSet, just over 10 per cent of companies in the S&P have reported their financial results, and two thirds have beat expectations on revenues and estimates.



However, these announcements are about more than EPS. Through their press releases and earnings calls, these companies reveal what’s really going on in the world from their unparalleled perspectives.

We’ve listened to the latest earnings calls and read through the earnings call transcripts to fill you in on what executives are saying about the world and where it’s headed.

Generally speaking, companies are bullish on China, bearish on Europe, and increasingly trying to cope with regulatory and technological changes.

