5 Delicious Local Desserts That Are Hometown favourites

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
This post originally appeared at Food & Wine.You can get molten chocolate cake anywhere in the U.S., from Washington state to Maine, but good luck finding a fried peach pie in New York or kuchen in Key West.
Despite the widespread availability of many foods across America, some dessert traditions remain hyper-regional.
Whether prepackaged at a bodega or freshly baked, the cakey, oversize cookie--covered with white fondant on one half and chocolate on the other--is sold throughout NYC.
The origins have been linked to glazed Amerikaner cookies in Germany and Halfmoon cookies topped with chocolate frosting and vanilla buttercream at Hemstrought's Bakery in Utica, NY (available only by phone order).
In New York City, a great stop for black-and-whites is William Greenberg Desserts, which has been baking the cookies on the Upper East Side since 1946.
Fluffy pączki doughnuts are made with a rich yeast dough and contain more eggs, butter, and sugar than American doughnuts.
They're found in Polish neighborhoods like the Detroit suburb of Hamtramck, which hosts a pre-Lent Pączki Day each year.
Coinciding with Fat Tuesday, the celebrations result in lines at pączki-makers like New Martha Washington Bakery, where the doughnuts are filled with custard or fruit jams like raspberry and apricot.
Massachusetts's official state dessert isn't a pie at all. It traditionally features layers of sponge cake and vanilla custard, all covered in chocolate ganache.
At Flour Bakery in Boston's South End, star pastry chef Joanne Chang updates the classic by brushing each cake layer with robust coffee syrup before adding an ethereal pastry cream. flourbakery.com
Frozen custard is available in pockets throughout the country (including Shake Shack locations along the East Coast), but Milwaukee joints like Kopp's made the egg-enriched soft-serve ice cream famous.
In addition to classic vanilla and chocolate, the sleek fast food spot's bow-tied staff pump specialty flavours like chocolate chip cookie dough and peach melba, and they also make indulgent sundaes, such as a tiramisu version with espresso custard, hot fudge and bits of ladyfingers. kopps.com
