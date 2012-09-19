The 11 Best-Performing Cities In America

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

Despite the ongoing jobs crisis and the stalling economy, parts of America are recovering with a vengeange.We identified the strongest economic recoveries based on the latest MetroMonitor from the Brookings Institute, which looks at employment, unemployment, production, and home prices.



Some of the “best-performing” cities are also places that crashed the hardest a few years ago.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.