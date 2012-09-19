The 11 Best-Performing Cities In America

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org
Despite the ongoing jobs crisis and the stalling economy, parts of America are recovering with a vengeange.We identified the strongest economic recoveries based on the latest MetroMonitor from the Brookings Institute, which looks at employment, unemployment, production, and home prices.
Some of the “best-performing” cities are also places that crashed the hardest a few years ago.
- Unemployment rate down -1.3% since 2009Q4
- Employment rate up 7.4% since 2009Q4
- Gross metro product up 14.2% since 2009Q3
- Home prices up 1.0% since 2011Q2
Data provided by the Brookings' MetroMonitor. Gross Metro Product and Home Prices are tracked from Trough to 2012Q2. Unemployment and Employment are tracked from Trough to 2012Q1.
- Unemployment rate down -1.5% since 2010Q4
- Employment up 3.5% since 2009Q3
- Gross metro product up 8.7% since 2009Q2
- Home prices up 3.9% since 2011Q2
Data provided by the Brookings' MetroMonitor. Gross Metro Product and Home Prices are tracked from Trough to 2012Q2. Unemployment and Employment are tracked from Trough to 2012Q1.
- Unemployment rate down -3.9% since 2009Q4
- Employment up 3.3% since 2010Q1
- Gross metro product has not changed since 2012Q1
- Home prices up 4.5% since 2011Q3
Data provided by the Brookings' MetroMonitor. Gross Metro Product and Home Prices are tracked from Trough to 2012Q2. Unemployment and Employment are tracked from Trough to 2012Q1.
- Unemployment rate down -3.0% since 2009Q4
- Employment up 7.4% since 2009Q3
- Gross metro product up 19.9% since 2009Q3
- Home prices up .2% since 2012Q1
Data provided by the Brookings' MetroMonitor. Gross Metro Product and Home Prices are tracked from Trough to 2012Q2. Unemployment and Employment are tracked from Trough to 2012Q1.
- Unemployment rate down -2.9% since 2010Q1
- Employment up 3.7% since 2010Q3
- Gross metro product up 6.8% since 2009Q3
- Home prices up 4.1% since 2011Q2
Data provided by the Brookings' MetroMonitor. Gross Metro Product and Home Prices are tracked from Trough to 2012Q2. Unemployment and Employment are tracked from Trough to 2012Q1.
- Unemployment rate down -1.6% since 2010Q1
- Employment up 6.9% since 2009Q4
- Gross metro product up 14.3% since 2008Q2
- Home prices up 2.6% since 2011Q2
Data provided by the Brookings' MetroMonitor. Gross Metro Product and Home Prices are tracked from Trough to 2012Q2. Unemployment and Employment are tracked from Trough to 2012Q1.Q1.
- Unemployment rate down -0.3% since 2010Q4
- Employment up 20.9% since 2005Q4
- Gross metro product up 23.6% since 2005Q4
- Home prices up 0.1% since 2011Q1
Data provided by the Brookings' MetroMonitor. Gross Metro Product and Home Prices are tracked from Trough to 2012Q2. Unemployment and Employment are tracked from Trough to 2012Q1..
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.