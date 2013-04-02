America's Best Places To Eat Like A Local

Opened in 2012 by a father-and-son team, Hattie B’s has become the Nashville spot for fiery, cayenne-infused, deep-fried “hot chicken.” It’s an inspired twist on a dish that’s comfortingly familiar.



Like beignets (made from a 143-year-old recipe) in New Orleans or a bagel sandwich in New York, the best regional American fare feels close to home—even if you’re dining far from yours.

With the combined forces of our staffers and contributors, we canvassed the 50 states, happily put our stomachs to work to yield a menu of America’s must-try dishes from Maine to Honolulu. It’s the all-American slice of Travel + Leisure‘s coverage of the Best Places to Eat Like a Local.

