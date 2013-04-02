America's Best Places To Eat Like A Local

Opened in 2012 by a father-and-son team, Hattie B’s has become the Nashville spot for fiery, cayenne-infused, deep-fried “hot chicken.” It’s an inspired twist on a dish that’s comfortingly familiar.
Like beignets (made from a 143-year-old recipe) in New Orleans or a bagel sandwich in New York, the best regional American fare feels close to home—even if you’re dining far from yours.
With the combined forces of our staffers and contributors, we canvassed the 50 states, happily put our stomachs to work to yield a menu of America’s must-try dishes from Maine to Honolulu. It’s the all-American slice of Travel + Leisure‘s coverage of the Best Places to Eat Like a Local.
This story was originally published by Travel + Leisure
The perpetually crowded joint is famous for its maple-bacon biscuits, Valrhona chocolate--dipped doughnuts, and egg sandwiches stuffed with bacon, cave-aged Gruyère, and tangy aioli.
The airy beignets (made from a 143-year-old recipe) and café au lait at this 24-hour, wood-paneled Metairie haunt leave the better-known Café du Monde in their sugar dust.
Try a classic bagel sandwich that comes with Scottish smoked salmon, cream cheese, and red onion on a poppy-seed bagel at this Lower East Side institution.
The oysters alone (from a farm up the road) are worth the hour-long drive from San Francisco to a dockside shanty on Tomales Bay. But a bowl of clam chowder feels particularly restorative on a foggy northern California day.
For some of New York's best pizza, head to Greenpoint, Brooklyn for the Regina pizza that comes topped with fior di latte, Italian tomatoes, Pecorino Romano, olive oil, and fresh basil. pauliegee.com
Catering to one of the nation's largest Vietnamese communities, Bellaire Boulevard is lined with countless pho andbánh xèo joints--but everyone comes here for bánh cuón: dainty, ravioli-like crêpes filled with ground shrimp or barbecued pork and drizzled with a pungent nuoc cham sauce.
