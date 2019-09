America's Best Colleges (Single Page)

Business Insider’s exclusive ranking of the top colleges in America:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology Stanford University Harvard University Princeton University Yale University California Institute of Technology Columbia University Dartmouth College University of Pennsylvania Cornell University University of Chicago Duke University Johns Hopkins University University of California — Berkeley Brown University United States Naval Academy Carnegie Mellon University United States Military Academy Northwestern University Georgetown University University of Virginia Amherst College University of Michigan — Ann Arbor New York University Rice University Williams College University of Notre Dame University of North Carolina — Chapel Hill University of California — Los Angeles Emory University Vanderbilt University Georgia Institute of Technology Boston College University of Texas — Austin Harvey Mudd College Swathmore College Tufts University Washington University in St. Louis Middlebury College University of Southern California College of William and Mary Wellesley College University of Wisconsin — Madison Bowdoin College University of Illinois — Urbana-Champaign Davidson College Wesleyan University Vassar College Pennsylvania State University — University Park Colgate University

