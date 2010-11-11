AMERICA'S BEST COLLEGES -- Last Chance To Weigh In





UPDATE: See the top 50 list here >

What are the best colleges in America?

It sounds like a simple question, but you won’t find a good answer in any of the popular college rankings. Why not? Because those rankings use the wrong criteria.

Forbes ranks colleges based on things like how much students enjoy college and how much debt they incur. Princeton Review ranks based on return-on-investment and affordability. US News & World Review ranks on factors like alumni giving rate and freshmen retention rate.

Yawn.

The only thing that really matters about a college–at least for those who hope to do something after college–is how much it will help you succeed in your future professional career.

Here’s what makes a great college:

Teaching useful and valuable skills, such as writing, reading, speaking and critical thinking

Attaching students to a network of influential classmates and alumni

Granting a degree that will impress future colleagues, clients and recruiters

These are the things that really determine the value of an investment of four years and a whole lot of money, no matter what you choose to do after college. So it’s about time someone ranked America’s best colleges based on these criteria.

As with our World’s Best Business Schools Ranking, your input is critical here. Our ranking is based primarily on what real people think of each particular college–not just professors and alumni and students. So we want to hear what you think.

Please take 5 to 10 minutes to answer the questions below. In a couple of weeks, with your help and our own interviews with professional recruiters, we’ll reveal the definitive list of the America’s Best Colleges.

