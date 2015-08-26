America's 20 most expensive cities for renters

OaklandShutterstock/Radoslaw LecykOakland, California’s population increase has caused rents to jump in 2015.

Thanks to new development projects and a workforce flooded with millennials who’d rather rent than buy, major US cities are seeing increases in rent prices.

In its National Rent Report, residential real estate rental website Zumper analysed one million active one-bedroom listings to find the most expensive cities in the country for renters.

Of the top 20 cities on the list, six are located in California.

Keep scrolling to see which city ranks No. 1 on Zumper’s list.

20. LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA: The average rent for a one-bedroom here is $1,120 a month.

18. BALTIMORE, MARYLAND: The average rent for a one-bedroom here is $1,150 a month.

17. AUSTIN, TEXAS: The average rent for a one-bedroom here is $1,170 a month.

16. DALLAS, TEXAS: The average rent for a one-bedroom here is $1,190 a month.

14. DENVER, COLORADO: The average rent for a one-bedroom here is $1,250 a month.

13. PORTLAND, OREGON: The average rent for a one-bedroom here is $1,330 a month.

12. PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA: The average rent for a one-bedroom here is $1,340 a month.

10. SEATTLE, WASHINGTON: The average rent for a one-bedroom here is $1,600 a month.

9. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The average rent for a one-bedroom here is $1,750 a month.

8. MIAMI, FLORIDA: The average rent for a one-bedroom here is $1,880 a month.

7. CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: The average rent for a one-bedroom here is $1,920 a month.

6. OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA: The average rent for a one-bedroom here is $1,980 a month.

5. WASHINGTON, DC: The average rent for a one-bedroom here is $2,150 a month.

4. SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA: The average rent for a one-bedroom here is $2,230 a month.

2. NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: The average rent for a one-bedroom here is $3,100 a month.

