America's 20 most expensive cities for renters

Shutterstock/Radoslaw Lecyk Oakland, California’s population increase has caused rents to jump in 2015.

Thanks to new development projects and a workforce flooded with millennials who’d rather rent than buy, major US cities are seeing increases in rent prices.

In its National Rent Report, residential real estate rental website Zumper analysed one million active one-bedroom listings to find the most expensive cities in the country for renters.

Of the top 20 cities on the list, six are located in California.

Keep scrolling to see which city ranks No. 1 on Zumper’s list.

20. LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA: The average rent for a one-bedroom here is $1,120 a month. Shutterstock/Patricia Elaine Thomas 18. BALTIMORE, MARYLAND: The average rent for a one-bedroom here is $1,150 a month. Shutterstock 17. AUSTIN, TEXAS: The average rent for a one-bedroom here is $1,170 a month. Shutterstock 16. DALLAS, TEXAS: The average rent for a one-bedroom here is $1,190 a month. Shutterstock 14. DENVER, COLORADO: The average rent for a one-bedroom here is $1,250 a month. Shutterstock/Teri Virbickis 13. PORTLAND, OREGON: The average rent for a one-bedroom here is $1,330 a month. Shutterstock/Josemaria Toscano 12. PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA: The average rent for a one-bedroom here is $1,340 a month. Shutterstock/Jon Bilous 10. SEATTLE, WASHINGTON: The average rent for a one-bedroom here is $1,600 a month. Shutterstock/Edmund Lowe Photography 9. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The average rent for a one-bedroom here is $1,750 a month. Shutterstock 8. MIAMI, FLORIDA: The average rent for a one-bedroom here is $1,880 a month. Shutterstock 7. CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: The average rent for a one-bedroom here is $1,920 a month. Shutterstock/Rudy Balasko 6. OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA: The average rent for a one-bedroom here is $1,980 a month. Shutterstock/Radoslaw Lecyk 5. WASHINGTON, DC: The average rent for a one-bedroom here is $2,150 a month. Shutterstock/Orhan Cam 4. SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA: The average rent for a one-bedroom here is $2,230 a month. Wikipedia 2. NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: The average rent for a one-bedroom here is $3,100 a month. Shutterstock/turtix

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.