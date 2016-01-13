The US Marshals' 9 most wanted fugitives still on the run

Greg Kahn / StringerUS Marshals provide extra security outside the E. Barrett Prettyman US Courthouse in Washington, DC.
The following individuals on the US Marshals most wanted list have alternate identities and are considered armed and dangerous.
Please do not attempt to apprehend any of these fugitives yourself. Report any information to the US Marshals Service Communications Center at 1 (800) 336-0102 or email [email protected]
Original charges: Rape (criminal sexual conduct in the first and second degree/person under 13), kidnapping-child enticement, and home invasion in the first degree.
Original charges: Distribution of child pornography, money laundering, felon in possession of firearms.
