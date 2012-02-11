America's 15 Hottest Weather Forecasters

Mother Nature Network, the eco-centric website launched by the Rolling Stones’ longtime keyboardist/musical director Chuck Leavell, has scoured local and national TV networks to compile a list of 15 male and female TV personalities who they think are “America’s Hottest Weather Forecasters.”
From New York to Minnesota to Los Angeles, these forecasters have the duty of telling you whether your day will call for a jacket, umbrella, or sunscreen—and they look good doing it.
These 15 men and women boast naturally telegenic personalities, biceps worth boasting about, Crest-whitened smiles and salon-perfect hair.
Well, in most cases.
Do you agree with MNN’s top picks?
Sign: Aquarius
Status: Although the current relationship status of this much-crushed-on 34-year-old Michigan-born beauty is unknown, in 2009 Johnson was spotted around L.A. with mercurial Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan leading to speculation that the two were an item. More info here.
Sign: Taurus
Status: With his mouth full of pearly whites and thick head of shiny weatherman hair, this classically handsome, Emmy-winning meteorologist based in D.C. (previously, he forecasted the weather in both Florida and Philadelphia) is the kind of guy you'd want to bring home to your mother. Alas, he's married with two kids. More info here.
Sign: Capricorn
Status: As the Twin Cities' frequently shirtless resident weather stud, the romantic life of this native Minnesotan (with a name like that how could he not be?) is the source of constant speculation. With hobbies and interests like travel, ski jumping, the music of Coldplay and, last but not least, topless cookery, we think Sundgaard is quite the catch. More info here.
Sign: Unknown
Status: This Midwestern weather hunk with warm blue eyes and a jaw so square that it could probably break a cinderblock just screams masculinity with interests that include weightlifting, muscle cars and making lusty Lower Michigan weather watchers weak at the knees. According to Kirkwood's Facebook page, he was married on Sept. 13, 1997. More info here.
