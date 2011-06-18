America's 100 Best AND Worst Cities For Dads

Get out of town with your dad on father’s day.

Spokane? Fairmont? The origins of Father’s Day remain disputed—Spokane, Washington, often lays claim to holding the first modern Father’s Day in 1910—but the first recorded Father’s Day celebration, in Fairmont, West Virginia, was anything but celebratory.More than a thousand children were left fatherless after the Monongah Mine disaster in 1907 killed more than 350 men.



In July 1908, Father’s Day was held to honour the fathers lost in the disaster and, indeed, all Fairmont fathers.

These days, of course, a new tie or a dinner out are more synonymous with Father’s Day than actually honouring dad. But that got us thinking—which cities do the best job of making dad’s job a little easier, year-round?

