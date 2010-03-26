America's 10 Most Undervalued Housing Markets

Photo: Zillow
Buyers are scared.After prices in Florida and the Southwest fell by over 50%, boomtown homes are not selling.
If you’re a real estate wolf, now’s the time to strike.
Average home price
Bubble: $188k
Today: $120k
Ideal: $174k
Buy this 3-bedroom home for only $129,900.
note: Warren is the only city on this list that was NOT ridiculously overvalued during the bubble. It was only 13.3% overvalued when the bottom fell out.
Source: IHS Global Insight
Average home price
Bubble: $332k
Today: $140k
Ideal: $207k
Buy this 2-bedroom home in sunny Modesto for only $145,000.
Source: IHS Global Insight
Average home price
Bubble: $355k
Today: $146k
Ideal: $217k
Buy this 4-bedroom home for only $147,900.
Source: IHS Global Insight
Average home price
Bubble: $422k
Today: $196k
Ideal: $293k
Buy this above-average 3-bedroom Vallejo home for only $199,000.
Source: IHS Global Insight
Average home price
Bubble: $384k
Today: $185k
Ideal: $277k
Buy this 2-bedroom Naples apartment for only $194,000.
Source: IHS Global Insight
Average home price
Bubble: $240k
Today: $115k
Ideal: $173k
Buy this 4-bedroom home for only $110,000.
Source: IHS Global Insight
Average home price
Bubble: $300k
Today: $110k
Ideal: $176k
Buy this 3-bedroom home for only $104,900.
Source: IHS Global Insight
Average home price
Bubble: $212k
Today: $118k
Ideal: $194k
Buy this 3-bedroom home for only $119,900.
Source: IHS Global Insight
Average home price
Bubble: $236k
Today: $113k
Ideal: $190k
Buy this 3-bedroom home for only $115,000.
Source: IHS Global Insight
Average home price
Bubble: $289k
Today: $123k
Ideal: $225k
Buy this Sin City home for only $124,900.
Source: IHS Global Insight
