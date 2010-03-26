America's 10 Most Undervalued Housing Markets

Gus Lubin
Modesto, CA

Buyers are scared.After prices in Florida and the Southwest fell by over 50%, boomtown homes are not selling.

If you’re a real estate wolf, now’s the time to strike.

Warren, MI -- 31.2% undervalued

Average home price

Bubble: $188k

Today: $120k

Ideal: $174k

Buy this 3-bedroom home for only $129,900.

note: Warren is the only city on this list that was NOT ridiculously overvalued during the bubble. It was only 13.3% overvalued when the bottom fell out.

Source: IHS Global Insight

Modesto, CA -- 32.4% undervalued

Average home price

Bubble: $332k

Today: $140k

Ideal: $207k

Buy this 2-bedroom home in sunny Modesto for only $145,000.

Source: IHS Global Insight

Stockton, CA -- 32.7% undervalued

Average home price

Bubble: $355k

Today: $146k

Ideal: $217k

Buy this 4-bedroom home for only $147,900.

Source: IHS Global Insight

Vallejo, CA -- 33.0% undervalued

Average home price

Bubble: $422k

Today: $196k

Ideal: $293k

Buy this above-average 3-bedroom Vallejo home for only $199,000.

Source: IHS Global Insight

Naples, FL -- 33.1% undervalued

Average home price

Bubble: $384k

Today: $185k

Ideal: $277k

Buy this 2-bedroom Naples apartment for only $194,000.

Source: IHS Global Insight

Port St. Lucie, FL -- 33.7% undervalued

Average home price

Bubble: $240k

Today: $115k

Ideal: $173k

Buy this 4-bedroom home for only $110,000.

Source: IHS Global Insight

Merced, CA -- 37.6% undervalued

Average home price

Bubble: $300k

Today: $110k

Ideal: $176k

Buy this 3-bedroom home for only $104,900.

Source: IHS Global Insight

Vero Beach, FL -- 39.1% undervalued

Average home price

Bubble: $212k

Today: $118k

Ideal: $194k

Buy this 3-bedroom home for only $119,900.

Source: IHS Global Insight

Cape Coral, FL -- 40.5% undervalued

Average home price

Bubble: $236k

Today: $113k

Ideal: $190k

Buy this 3-bedroom home for only $115,000.

Source: IHS Global Insight

Las Vegas, NV -- 45.3% undervalued

Average home price

Bubble: $289k

Today: $123k

Ideal: $225k

Buy this Sin City home for only $124,900.

Source: IHS Global Insight

