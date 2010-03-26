The 10 Housing Markets In America That Are Still Wildly Overvalued

Photo: Zillow
If you lived in Florida or the Southwest, then you probably got destroyed in 2007. But at least you got the bandaid off.Lesser real estate markets that thrived in the shadow of boomtowns are still riding high on the bubble, according to a report by IHS Global Insight.
That’s why the new housing bubble is in places like Washington and New Jersey.
Average home price
Bubble: $240k
Today: $226k
Ideal: $197k
Would you buy this $229,900 home?
Source: IHS Global Insight
Average home price
Bubble: $306k
Today: $262k
Ideal: $227k
Would you buy this $269,900 home?
Source: IHS Global Insight
Average home price
Bubble: $122k
Today: $121k
Ideal: $104k
Would you buy this $129,900 home?
Source: IHS Global Insight
Average home price
Bubble: $174k
Today: $168k
Ideal: $144k
Would you buy this $185,000 home?
Source: IHS Global Insight
Average home price
Bubble: $302k
Today: $278k
Ideal: $229k
Would you buy this $300,000 home?
Source: IHS Global Insight
Average home price
Bubble: $213k
Today: $182k
Ideal: $149k
Would you buy this $185,000 home?
Source: IHS Global Insight
Average home price
Bubble: $214k
Today: $204k
Ideal: $164k
Would you buy this $209,000 home?
Source: IHS Global Insight
Average home price
Bubble: $256k
Today: $239k
Ideal: $189k
Would you buy this $247,000 home?
Source: IHS Global Insight
Average home price
Bubble: $321k
Today: $298k
Ideal: $226k
Would you buy this $299,000 home?
Source: IHS Global Insight
Average home price
Bubble: $258k
Today: $228k
Ideal: $171k
Would you buy this $229,000 home?
Source: IHS Global Insight
