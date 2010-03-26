The 10 Housing Markets In America That Are Still Wildly Overvalued

Photo: Zillow

If you lived in Florida or the Southwest, then you probably got destroyed in 2007. But at least you got the bandaid off.Lesser real estate markets that thrived in the shadow of boomtowns are still riding high on the bubble, according to a report by IHS Global Insight.



That’s why the new housing bubble is in places like Washington and New Jersey.

