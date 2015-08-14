America's 10 best zip codes for first-time home buyers

It’s nice to know which zip codes are among America’s most expensive, but for many, Realtor.com’s 2015 list of the nation’s best zip codes for first-time home buyers is infinitely more useful.

The zip codes were chosen for their “healthy local economics, job opportunities, and affordability.” Homes for sale in these areas sell four to nine times faster than the national average. Plus, unemployment rates in these zip codes are falling faster than all other metros in the country, median household incomes rank 23% higher than the US average, and job prospects for millennials age 25-34 are extremely favourable.

Other factors like commute times, school systems, public transportation, and proximity to shopping and restaurants also play into the ranking.

Keep scrolling to see which zip codes made the list.

92010 | Carlsbad, California

Trulia
A $649,000 home for sale in Carlsbad, CA.

58103 | Fargo, North Dakota

Homes & Land
A $708,000 home for sale in Fargo, ND

78729 | Austin, Texas

Keller Williams Realty
A $275,000 home for sale in Austin, TX

63126 | Crestwood, Missouri

Trulia
A $480,000 home for sale in Crestwood, MO

78247 | San Antonio, Texas

Hot Pads
A $199,000 home for sale in San Antonio, TX

48375 | Novi, Michigan

Google Maps
A large family home in Novi, MI

75023 | Plano, Texas

Halliday Realtors
A $268,000 home for sale in Plano, TX

80122 | Littleton, Colorado

Castle Realty Inc.
A $399,000 home in Littleton, CO

43085 | Columbus, Ohio

Trulia
A $695,000 home for sale in Columbus, OH

02176 | Melrose, Massachusetts

Google Maps
A Colonial-style home in Melrose, MA

