More Than 2,000 Americans Reveal Their Worst Vices

Photo: Mait Juriado via flickr

Not only do women find it easier to be faithful to their hairstylists than their husbands, but more than 10 per cent of females lie about the number of people they have slept with, according to a survey conducted by Yahoo! Shine in partnership with Fitness Magazine. The website polled more than 2,000 American men and women about their guilty habits. According to the results, “diet crimes” such as binge eating ranked high among both genders. Drinking and smoking were also popular vices, especially among males.



The one area where the least people cheated? Taxes. Only 4 per cent of men and 3 per cent of women admitted to pulling a fast one on the IRS.

