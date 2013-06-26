Americans Work Less, Sleep And Watch TV More Than Before The Recession

The downturn in the labour market shows up clearly in the Bureau of labour Statistic’s Time Use Survey.



Americans worked three hours and eleven minutes per day on average in 2012, down 17 minutes from 2007 (although up slightly from post-recession lows).

This number, which includes all Americans over the age of 15, is declining due to various factors, including a rise in unemployment and a big drop in labour force participation rate, as older workers retire and discouraged workers leave the job market for good.

Where does all of the time go?

The average American sleeps a whopping eight hours and 44 minutes a day, up 10 minutes from 2007, and two hours and 50 minutes watching TV, up 13 minutes from 2007.

Leisure hours, sleep, and time spent watching TV are all at their highest levels since the survey began in 2003.

Here’s how Americans spent their time in 2012:

And here’s how they spent their time in 2007:

