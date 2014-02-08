What The Opening Ceremony Looked Like From The Athletes' Point Of View

Next to actually competing in the Olympics, the greatest thrill for many of the athletes is the march into the stadium during the opening ceremony.
The American team appeared to have a lot of fun and shared a lot of pictures on social media to prove it. Here are some of the best examples.
Aja Evans showed off the American uniform prior to the opening ceremony.
Opening Ceremony time! pic.twitter.com/UyUdUR1rPC
— Aja Evans (@AjaLEvans) February 7, 2014
The bobsled and figure skating teams had some fun while waiting to enter the stadium.
Bobsled selfie competition vs Figure Skating. We lost #Olympics #Sochi https://t.co/dOFimgxWoB
— Lolo Jones (@lolojones) February 7, 2014
Selfies everywhere.
Roomies!!! @GraceEGold! #Sochi2014 #GoTeamUSA ❤️
