America Will Spend $815 Million On These Ridiculous Valentine's Gifts For Pets

While American’s will spend $18.6 billion on Valentine’s Day this year, according to a survey by the National Retail Federation, $815 million of that sum will be spent on pets. This is one of the biggest holidays for advertisers out there.

Of course, your dog can’t reject your Valentine’s Day gestures … although he might resent you for making him wear a ridiculous heart beanie.

While some gifts are practical — Petco even dedicated a portion of its site to Valentine’s Day — for the owner that really wants to wow their pooch, there’s a plethora of extremely ridiculous and extravagent gift option. 

From heart shaped “candies” to dog perfume to real mink coats, these are the most ridiculous pet gifts you can buy this Valentine’s day.

This one, too. Even if it is only $12.

Your cat might start plotting your death.

Some owners are spoiling their pets with $39.99 boxes of heart-shaped dog cakes.

But those are for the undiscerning pet. If you're really serious about this Valentine's Day commitment, you want to splurge for this $1,500 golden sable fur coat ... because they didn't have a fur coat already ... now on sale for $747!

For a plainer route, you could just award your pet a classic V-Day gift of perfume for $65. Don't worry... this one is unisex.

You could also get your pet that $30,000 dream house he's been waiting for.

Or you could just get your pet a $10 bag of fake bacon and call it a day.

