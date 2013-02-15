America Will Spend $815 Million On These Ridiculous Valentine's Gifts For Pets

Photo: Etsy

While American’s will spend $18.6 billion on Valentine’s Day this year, according to a survey by the National Retail Federation, $815 million of that sum will be spent on pets. This is one of the biggest holidays for advertisers out there.

Click here to see the ridiculous gifts>

Of course, your dog can’t reject your Valentine’s Day gestures … although he might resent you for making him wear a ridiculous heart beanie.



While some gifts are practical — Petco even dedicated a portion of its site to Valentine’s Day — for the owner that really wants to wow their pooch, there’s a plethora of extremely ridiculous and extravagent gift option.

From heart shaped “candies” to dog perfume to real mink coats, these are the most ridiculous pet gifts you can buy this Valentine’s day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.