The Rustbelt Is Poised For A Comeback

Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

This editorial is part of our GREAT DEBATE feature ‘Where Will Americans Be Living In 20 Years?’A renovated housing market and rebuilt economy will transform five Great Lake cities in the Upper Midwest into some of the best places to live in 20 years.



Right now, there’s not much to cheer about in most of these cities, especially when it comes to the housing market.

Home prices are falling, foreclosures are rampant and potential buyers are departing in droves — leaving behind hundreds of vacant properties falling further into disrepair and spreading blight throughout many neighborhoods.

But from these ruins will rise — slowly but surely over the next 20 years — five cities with solid economic foundations, rebuilt from the ground up and supporting robust real estate markets.

The rust will be knocked off, leaving five shining examples of the persistent power of the American Dream.

The five cities are Milwaukee, Chicago, Indianapolis, Detroit and Cleveland.

Except for Indianapolis, all are located on the shores of one of the Great Lakes. Some of these cities are worse off than others.

“The rust will be knocked off, leaving five shining examples of the persistent power of the American Dream.”

Detroit, Cleveland and Milwaukee have been hardest hit by the housing slump and recession, while Indianapolis and Chicago have been somewhat less devastated.

But all five are facing major challenges, notably an epidemic of foreclosures.

As of the end of March, all five cities had more than 4,000 unsold bank-owned (REO) properties that represented at least a 20-month supply at the current sales pace.

Chicago had the largest REO inventory among all U.S. metro areas in terms of sheer numbers, with more than 32,000, followed closely by Detroit, with more than 30,000.

Even so, all five of these cities are positioned both economically and even geographically to grow into some of the best places to live nationwide in the next 20 years.

Before that growth can happen, however, some tearing down needs to take place. That tearing down is already taking place – quite literally — in Detroit and Cleveland, where land banks have demolished thousands of vacant foreclosed homes over the past few years.

MORE: ‘Where Will Americans Be Living In 20 Years?’ at The Great Debate →

The land banks don’t demolish all of the properties they acquire. Some are renovated and resold. And for the ones that are demolished, trees and gardens are planted in their place, according to Jim Rokakis, former Cuyahoga County Treasurer and one of the driving forces behind the creation of the land bank.

“We’ve got to clear the wreckage first.”

“The land bank is making, we think, a real difference,” he told me back in October 2010, claiming that over time the land bank would be “the single greatest stabilizing influence in the Cleveland market.”

But even Rokakis admitted that any housing market recovery and broader economic recovery in Cleveland will take time.

“We’ve been in the middle of it for 10 years. Honestly I think we could be in it for another 10 years,” he said. “We’ve got to clear the wreckage first.”

Once the wreckage is cleared, it will leave these cities in a unique position to re-invent themselves, creating the type of housing, open spaces and amenities that will attract the modern American buyer.

MORE: ‘Where Will Americans Be Living In 20 Years?’ at The Great Debate →

Of course, none of those will do much good attracting buyers without jobs. Generating enough jobs to spur population growth in these cities will be no easy task, but the revitalized auto industry of the past year provides a strong cornerstone for job growth going forward.

“I’m loading up on properties again.”

Low real estate prices will also attract buyers, and all five of these cities have low prices in spades, especially when it comes to foreclosure properties.

In January, the average price of a home in some stage of foreclosure or bank owned was less than $100,000 in all five of these metro areas except for Chicago, where the average price was $132,084 — still a discount of 39 per cent below the average price of a non-distressed property.

Cleveland documented the lowest average foreclosure sales price among the five cities, at $68,588.

The low prices, while painful in the short term, are gradually creating a floor of demand from buyers, even in these hard-hit markets.

“I’m loading up on properties again. But my clients keep me so busy, it’s hard to find the time to buy for myself,” Scott Adams, a broker and real estate investor in Indianapolis, told RealtyTrac recently.

In Milwaukee, real estate agent David Yeager said he warns prospective buyers not to make lowball offers because of the increased competition from other buyers.

“If you like it somebody else likes it and you may not have the opportunity to come back and make another offer,” he said.

And the Detroit real estate market has already bottomed out, according to local broker Glenn Silvenis.

“The race to the bottom has been won, and it’s time to start at least moving back toward the top,” he said.

MORE: ‘Where Will Americans Be Living In 20 Years?’ at The Great Debate →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.