American Workers Waste $US34 Billion Worth Of Vacation Pay A Year

The lines between vacation and office hours are more blurred than ever.

Blame your smartphones.

More than 80% of workers check into the office while taking time off and on average, two out of 14 vacation days go unused per year, according to PGi, a global conferencing provider.

That adds up to more than $US34 billion in wasted vacation time. Check out the infographic below to see how far Americans have fallen into the “workation” trap.

