Americans Will Throw Out $282 Million Worth Of Uneaten Turkey This Thanksgiving

CBS News Sunday Morning pointed us to a shocking statistic: $280,000,000 worth of uneaten turkey will be thrown out this Thanksgiving.According to the National Resources defence Council, that number is more like $282,000,000.



Nationwide, consumers will purchase around 736 million pounds of turkey this Thanksgiving, of which about 581 million pounds will be actual meat,” writes the NRDC’s Dana Gunder. “The USDA reports that 35% of perfectly good turkey meat in the U.S. does not get eaten after it is purchased by consumers (and that’s not including bones).”

Unbelievable.

