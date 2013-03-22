40 per cent Of Americans Will Be Freelancers By 2020

It’s the entrepreneur-age and everyone wants to work for themselves or have enough flexibility in their schedules that it feels as though they’re working for themselves.



By 2020, more than 40 per cent of the American workforce, or 60 million people, will be freelancers, contractors and temp workers, according to a study conducted by software company Intuit.

The entrepreneur business model will play a major role in the future workplace. The report also says that in the next seven years, the number of “small and personal businesses in the U.S. alone will increase by more than 7 million.” Most of these businesses will be web or mobile-based and will work closely with a global workforce.

In 2020, one in six Americans will be older than 65, but they won’t be “traditional” seniors as they will continue to work part or full-time.

With employees scattered all over the world in the future, how will this play a role in the current telecommuting debate?

