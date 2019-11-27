Most Americans want stores to stay closed on Thanksgiving, except for Gen Z

martin-dm/Getty Images The youngest generation of consumers largely supported stores staying open on Thanksgiving.

The question of whether stores should be open or closed on Thanksgiving is a divisive one.

At least 25 major retailers including Costco and Lowe’s will stay closed on Thanksgiving this year.

Business Insider teamed with global technology company Morning Consult to conduct a nationwide survey of 2,300 American adults.

Most individuals across household income groups opposed stores staying open on Thanksgiving.

Gen Z was an outlier. 40% of Gen Z respondents said that they support stores staying open on Thanksgiving, compared to 31% who oppose it.

Across the board, most individuals from varying household incomes and generations said that they would be encouraged to shop at a store more in the future if it were closed on Thanksgiving.

In retail, the holidays aren’t always sacred.

Though at least 25 major retailers have already announced they will stay closed on Thanksgiving this year, other stores are staying open.

Target, Kohl’s,Walmart, and Best Buy are just a few of the retailers that will start their in-store Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving Day.

Business Insider teamed with global technology company Morning Consult to conduct a nationwide survey of 2,300 American adults to analyse shopping habits during the holiday season.

It turns out that when it comes to household income and generational differences, the story is the same: Most Americans want stores to stay closed on Thanksgiving.

Across every level of household income, more respondents said that they opposed stores staying open on Thanksgiving.

When it came to a generational breakdown, most respondents from each group opposed stores staying open on Thanksgiving.

However, Gen Z was the lone exception with a higher percentage – 40% – of respondents who supported stores staying open on Thanksgiving. 31% of Gen Z respondents opposed it.

Most respondents among every household income bracket reported that they would feel encouraged to shop at a store more in the future if it were closed on Thanksgiving.

Only 7% of total respondents said they felt encouraged to boycott a store if it was closed on Thanksgiving.

The story was similar when it came to a generational breakdown.

A majority of Gen Z, millennial, Gen X, and boomer respondents all reported feeling encouraged to shop at a store more if it were closed on Thanksgiving.

