Americans Want Higher Taxes On Wealthy, No Entitlement Reform In 'Super Committee' Deal

According to a CNN/ORC poll released today, by a 2-1 margin, Americans want the bipartisan joint deficit reduction committee to raise taxes on the wealthy while avoiding major entitlement changes.



Older Americans are most likely to oppose raising taxes, as well as any cuts to Social Security and Medicare. Those between 18-34 are split 50-50 on whether there should be major reforms to the programs.

The “Super Committee” is tasked with making at least $1.5 trillion in cuts to the federal deficit by Thanksgiving, and will be made up of 12 members of Congress — with three lawmakers selected from each party in both chambers.

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid announced Senate Democrats’ three picks yesterday, including the choice of Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA), the chair of their caucus’ campaign arm, as co-chair of the Super Committee.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Speaker of the House John Boehner, and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi have until Tuesday to make their selections, with Boehner choosing the other co-chair.

Read the full poll results here:

