Americans Want Debt Deal Compromise

According to a new poll most Americans want their member of Congress to compromise to reach a deal to raise the debt ceiling and lower the deficit.



Pew Research centre found 68 per cent of Americans want a compromise, compared to 23 per cent who want their lawmakers to stand firm — even at risk of default.

By far the most uncompromising group are tea-party supporters — 53 per cent would not agree to a deal that does not fall in with their principles.

The poll also found 56 per cent of Americans expect a deal by August 2nd, while 38 per cent do not.

Meanwhile approval ratings for all government leader dropped. President Barack Obama’s job approval now stands at just 44 per cent, while Democratic lawmakers’ work is given a slightly higher marks than their Republican counterparts — 30 per cent to 25 per cent.

[Read the full poll results here]

