Americans: TV Getting Worse, So We're Watching More

More good news for traditional TV networks hoping that expensive, high-quality network programming will forever carry the video day. AOL and AP released a poll suggesting that 62% of Americans think TV programming is getting worse, but are still watching more. Over a quarter (27%) are watching at least 21 hours of television a week, with 13% saying they tune in more than 30 hours, up 5 percentage points from 2005.

“We don’t care what we watch–Just turn it on.”

